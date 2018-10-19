LeBron James made his Los Angeles Lakers debut on Thursday but what do fans make of move to California?

LeBron James made his Los Angeles Lakers debut on Thursday but couldn't manage to secure victory as they fell 128-119 in Portland.

James was a high-profile free agent capture for the "purple and gold" over the summer and his arrival in the City of Angels brings with it high levels of optimism for the future.

His debut was a good one, James scoring 26 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, as well as dishing out six assists.

There will be easier games to come for the Lakers, with Portland solid at home and a regular in the playoffs, and now excitement can ratchet up a notch for his home debut.

The Lakers face the Houston Rockets on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action, when the Staples Center will be packed to the rafters.

Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill was in Los Angeles and it would be fair to say Lakers fans are looking forward to a first regular season of their new hero.

LeBron James will make his home regular season debut against the Rockets in the early hours of Sunday morning

And we also caught up with Doc Rivers, head coach of the Lakers' city rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, for his thoughts on LeBron's arrival.

Click on the video at the top of the page to see what people make of LeBron's arrival in Los Angeles.

