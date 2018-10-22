NBA's best plays of the night from Sunday, October 21

Check out the all the best dunks and blocks from an action-packed Sunday night in the NBA.

There were just four games on Sunday night, but that didn't prevent drama as both the Rockets and Warriors fell by the tightest of margins.

Juancho Hernangomez's fantastic late block on Damian Jones to help the Nuggets topple Golden State and stay undefeated (3-0) headlined the night, and features in the top plays.

Despite Russell Westbrook's season debut for Oklahoma City, they were beaten by the visiting Sacramento Kings and are left still searching for their first win. But the bright spot was Westbrook's performance - a 32 point, 12 rebound and eight assist night with a vintage soaring dunk in the fourth quarter.

2:02 Trae Young scored 35 and added 11 assists in the Atlanta Hawks' win over Cleveland Cavaliers, he joins Steph Curry and LeBron James as one of only three rookies to score 35-plus points and have 10-plus assists in a game. Trae Young scored 35 and added 11 assists in the Atlanta Hawks' win over Cleveland Cavaliers, he joins Steph Curry and LeBron James as one of only three rookies to score 35-plus points and have 10-plus assists in a game.

The top plays feature two Clippers - Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari - who made plays on defense and offense, respectively, as they topped Houston 115-112.

Even though they were without Chris Paul after his two-game suspension for his part in the brawl against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Clippers held strong for their second straight win and a tremendous block by Williams and dunk by Gallinari helped them come out on top.

