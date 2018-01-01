Boxing
Live Blog
JOSHUA vs POVETKIN
ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES
Anthony Joshua has the final say...
"There's loads of pressure, tons of pressure, its the reality. We both know what we are in for, its the same with every fight.
"Roll with the punches, what more can I do than give my best.
"I'll go out there and find a way to win.
"I know I have a lot of fire in my belly, that's just as important as skills."
ROB McCRACKEN
The champion's trainer has his say
"This is a fighter from a different level, with respect to Parker and Takam. Povetkin comes from the top level."
ALEXANDER POVETKIN
The Russian, via a translator, is ready for the titanic showdown.
"I think I am in very good shape, I've had a good camp.
"AJ is one of the strongest in the division, I'm happy to have this opportunity and we will give the fans a good fight.
"The fight will show everything, Anthony is a very strong fighter but I am just as strong.
"When I fought Klitschko, I was much weaker and in worse shape than I am now.
"I never try to say anything ahead of time, you'll see everything on fight night."
ANTHONY JOSHUA
The world heavyweight champion is back at Wembley.
"Skills and technique apart, we both have a big heart and can dig deep. We both showed that against Klitschko.
"The one who's toughest will come out victorious.
"He's one of the lightest heavyweights but that means he has speed. I spar cruiserweights like Lawrence Okolie who is fast and sharp.
"His strengths? I work alongside people who have the same strengths."
KICK-OFF
Eddie Hearn again gets us underway...
"It's an honour to be back at Wembley, the national stadium.
"80,000 fans will be there to see if Anthony Joshua can continue on the road to being undisputed champion."
JOSHUA OR FROCH?
We put Rob McCracken to the test...
WORKOUT AFTERTHOUGHTS
Eddie Hearn says that Joshua and his team are well aware the size of Saturday's task...
"I think Povetkin looked very well and fit, he did more on the pads than Joshua. He's fast in and out underneath, throwing those hooks.
"Joshua was business-like, he done the bare minimum and then spent time with the fans.
"AJ and McCracken know this is an extreme test, they know what is on the line.
"The Russians fancy it and expect hairy moments, but expect a ruthless Anthony Joshua looking for the knockout."
POVETKIN ARRIVES
Surrounded by bodyguards who would give Klitschko's mob a run for their money, the challenger to the world heavyweight title is here.
CAMPBELL v MENDY
Repeat or revenge?
KUZMIN VS PRICE
A monster heavyweight collision.
ASKIN v OKOLIE
British cruiserweight title fight.
LUKE CAMPBELL
Can 'Cool Hand' get revenge?
"This is a fight I've wanted for the last three years. I've had a great training camp and prepared the right way.
"I'm excited and ready, both physically and mentally.
"This is must-win and I believe I will get the win. Shane McGuigan has added to my style.
"We know what Mendy brings to the table, he's tough, strong and comes forward. It'll be a great fight."
YVAN MENDY
He shockingly ended Luke Campbell's unbeaten start to pro life, and wants to beat him again...
"We will confirm the win that we had, three years ago."
MATTY ASKIN
The British cruiserweight champion makes his second defence of the Lonsdale Belt.
"This is to prove to myself the level I am at. The fight is risky but it has the rewards at the end of it.
"Without disrespecting Okolie's achievements, his opponents have stood there and taken his shots, it's a stupid tactic. There's so much more to boxing.
"I win inside the distance."
LAWRENCE OKOLIE
Challenger to Matty Askin's British cruiserweight title is predicting a stoppage win.
"I have a lot of self-belief because of my training and my lifestyle.
"Week-in week-out I spar top people. I did a lot in a short period as an amateur and I'm looking to do the same as a pro.
"I knew what type of fight this would be, and I still wanted it.
"People need to differentiate popularity from ability. Askin has ability. But skill for skill, I am on another level.
"My attributes are overlooked and my ability is underplayed.
"Because of the power I have, people hold onto the negatives.
"In a 12-round fight with my pacing, I keep my power with intensity."
DAVID PRICE
Can the Liverpool heavyweight revive his boxing career this weekend?
"My stock and confidence went up with the Povetkin fight.
"I'm ready to meet Kuzmin head on. It's excitement guaranteed every time I fight. He will never have been hit by someone like me. Don't blink, people.
"The upside of winning this fight, it's potentially life-changing. I'll do whatever it takes to win."
SERGEY KUZMIN
Russian heavyweight who has an amateur KO of Joe Joyce on his record.
"I'm here to prove myself, and prove what I can do.
"Price was a prizewinner at the 2008 Olympics but I will demonstrate what I achieved through my training."
HERE WE GO...
Promoter Eddie Hearn gets us underway.
"We have six Olympians on stage Saturday night including three gold medalists. It's going to be a great night.
"Wembley will spur these fighters on for more huge nights in their careers."
NO PRESSURE
Alexander Povetkin will feel no pressure when he comes up against Anthony Joshua's fervent Wembley support, says the Russian's trainer.
READ HERE
READY AND WAITING
It's almost time and we will be kicking off with the undercard fighters' presser very shortly...
ACHIEVING PERFECTION
Just 21 fights into his career, 'AJ' can become even better. Trainer Rob McCracken tells us how HERE
IN THE ZONE
SETTING THE SCENE...
The stage is almost ready so make sure to stay with us to hear from all the fighters in action this weekend.
SERIOUS INTENTIONS
Joshua has been " serious" and "focused" in camp according to sparring partner Martin Bakole, but will he be all smiles today?
READ HERE
FROM RUSSIA WITH GLOVES
Alexander Povetkin is the man hoping to spoil Joshua's Wembley party. Watch him blast the pads at yesterday's workout.
LOCKED IN
Joshua has sparred more rounds than usual for this heavyweight collision and is locked in for battle.
SHARPENING TOOLS
Yesterday 'AJ' honed his skills at the public workout and then promised to shut down his Russian counterpart early on when they meet...
WELCOME TO WEMBLEY
Good morning and welcome to Wembley where Anthony Joshua and
Alexander Povetkin will have their final say before Saturday’s titanic heavyweight
showdown.
Povetkin has remained respectful throughout the
build-up, but will he try to plant a few seeds of doubts in the home favourite,
or will Joshua attempt to stamp his authority on his next challenger. Stay with us to find out...
Book online hereNon-Sky subscribers watch
hereAll timing and pricing detailsJoshua's back on Ultra HD
©2018 Sky UK