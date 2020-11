Benn vs Formella: Round by round updates featuring Conor Benn plus Alen Babic vs Tom Little and Fabio Wardley vs Richard Lartey Conor Benn's unbeaten record at stake in the most difficult fight of his career against Sebastian Formella; can Alen Babic blow away Tom Little inside three rounds? Fabio Wardley must dispatch Richard Lartey to remain an undefeated prospect; live on Sky Sports Arena