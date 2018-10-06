Beterbiev vs Johnson: Preview as Callum Johnson challenges IBF champion Artur Beterbiev

Callum Johnson challenges IBF champion Artur Beterbiev, live on Sky Sports

Callum Johnson challenges IBF king Artur Beterbiev, with Gavin McDonnell also targeting the WBA title, and Jarrell Miller hunts down a knockout in Chicago.

The British duo of Johnson and McDonnell are hoping to add their names to the current list of world champions, while 'Big Baby' Miller and fellow American Jessie Vargas also feature on the undercard at the Wintrust Arena from 2am, live on Sky Sports.

Johnson is attempting a memorable upset over Beterbiev, who has won all 12 fights by knockout, while McDonnell is bidding to become a world champion at the second attempt as he takes on WBA champion Daniel Roman.

Miller can send out a message to his heavyweight rivals, including Anthony Joshua, if he defeats Tomasz Adamek, and Vargas will edge closer to another shot at a world welterweight title with a win over Thomas Dulorme.

What the fighters say

I am not in this game to turn down an opportunity like this. I know I am fighting a real good fighter, he's a feared man but I fear no one. Callum Johnson

It's going to be my time, all about me and I am going to give a bit back to Team McDonnell and the family name. Gavin McDonnell

Listen, any time Big Baby fights, from America to the UK, it’s going to be fun. I talk the talk, but I walk the walk. Cheese burgers, fish and chips, I’m coming to the UK very soon. Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller

What the promoter says

Of course he wants a shot at Anthony Joshua, everybody does, but I think his next move, realistically, is to challenge for the WBA 'regular' title. Then he can try and force a fight with Joshua towards the end of 2019. Eddie Hearn on Jarrell Miller

What the expert says

Callum Johnson can make an excellent show of himself, so people realise the talented fighter that he is, above British and European level. Johnny Nelson

Essential reading

The weigh-in

Artur Beterbiev v Callum Johnson

Callum Johnson: 174.8lbs Artur Beterbiev: 174.8lbs

Daniel Roman v Gavin McDonnell

Gavin McDonnell: 121.8lbs Daniel Roman: 121.6lbs

Jarrell Miller v Tomasz Adamek

Jarrell Miller: 317lbs Tomasz Adamek: 227lbs

Jessie Vargas vs Thomas Dulorme

Jessie Vargas: 147lbs Thomas Dulorme: 146.4lbs

The time draws near...

