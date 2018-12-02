Joyce Joyce stopped Joe Hanks in the first round in Los Angeles

Joe Joyce extended his unbeaten record with a ruthless victory

Joe Joyce demolished Joe Hanks inside the first round as the British heavyweight swiftly brought up his seven professional victory in Los Angeles.

The Olympic bronze medallist continued his destructive progress in the paid ranks, stopping Hanks in the closing seconds of the opener.

Sticking out a stiff jab, Joyce sized up the American from the start, before hurting him with a chopping right hand.

The 33-year-old is being moved fast as a professional

With Hanks wobbling on unsteady legs, Joyce stood off waiting to see if he would tumble to the canvas, but then moved in to deliver a fight-ending left hand.

Hanks crumpled in the corner and the referee quickly waved it off.

"Woah, like I showed, I've been doing well," Joyce told BT Sport Box Office. "There's plenty more to come.

"I hope I put on something good to watch. I'm ready for anyone. I want to get in some bigger fights. I'm ready to show you all."

Fellow British fighter Jason Welborn fell short in his world title fight against Jarrett Hurd as he suffered a fourth round knockout loss to the WBA and IBF super-welterweight champion.

Jarrett Hurd halted Jason Welborn to defend his WBA and IBF titles

The Midlands man forced Hurd onto the back foot with his early aggression, hammering in hooks as the American sought refuge on the ropes.

But Hurd uncorked a sickening body shot that dropped Welborn to his knees and he could not beat the count.