Brook vs Zerafa: Kell Brook makes super-welterweight limit with ease for Michael Zerafa fight

Kell Brook easily made the super-welterweight limit for his WBA final eliminator against Michael Zerafa.

The 32-year-old weighed in at 10st 10lbs 2oz, around four pounds away from the welterweight mark, with Zerafa also inside the 11st limit at 10st 13lbs 8oz for Saturday's fight in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports.

Plans for a British battle between Brook and Amir Khan are hanging in the balance, with the Bolton man considering a WBO title fight with Terence Crawford, but 'The Special One' is certain he will secure a big-name fight in 2019.

"I was only a few pounds away from welterweight," Brook told Sky Sports News. "I can make welterweight.

"The kid from Bolton don't want it. It's looking like he doesn't.

"We've got to get rid of that guy, and move to the champions who want to fight.

"I'm going to seek and destroy. I'm looking to get rid of this guy in style."

Victory would edge Brook closer to a fight against Jarrett Hurd, who holds the WBA and IBF super-featherweight titles.

Josh Kelly went head to head with David Avanesyan on the stage

On the undercard, Josh Kelly was inside the 10st 7lbs welterweight limit as he tipped the scales at 10st 6lbs 7oz, while former WBA champion David Avanesyan weighed 10st 6lbs 6oz.

Jono Carroll successfully made the 9st 4lbs super-featherweight mark at 9st 3lbs 6oz for his IBF final eliminator against Guillaume Frenois, who came in at 9st 3lbs 5oz.

Jono Carroll (left) hopes to earn a fight against IBF champion Tevin Farmer

Anthony Fowler had no problems making the super-welterweight limit as he came in at 10st 13lbs 6oz for his ninth professional fight against Jose Carlos Paz.

