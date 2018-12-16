Alvarez vs Fielding: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez open to another Gennady Golovkin fight after win in New York

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez insisted he was open to a third fight against Gennady Golovkin following his stoppage victory over Rocky Fielding.

The Mexican star had stepped up a division to challenge Fielding for the WBA 'regular' super-middleweight title, halting the Liverpudlian in the third round at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Alvarez is yet to decide whether he will move back down to middleweight, but could be willing to offer another fight to Golovkin, who disputed his two points defeats.

Alvarez stopped Fielding to claim the WBA super-middleweight title

Asked which weight class he will fight in next, Alvarez said: "We have to see that. I have to talk to my team, enjoy the holiday. I'll talk to my team, but right now, without a doubt the best fights.

"To make good fights for the people, make good fights for the public, and to make sure the name of 'Canelo' Alvarez and of Mexico is held up high.

Alvarez sealed another points win over Gennady Golovkin in September

"What I always want to do is make the best fights, whether they're for a world title or not. I've made great fights where it wasn't for a world title.

"Right now, what I can tell you is I want to make the best fights for the public.

"I felt that it [rivalry] ended on September 15, and I showed that I was best, but there were two great fights, there's no secret. If the people want it, we can make it."