Chris Eubank Jr says unanimous decision win over James DeGale was the most important of his career

Chris Eubank Jr celebrates his points victory over James DeGale

Chris Eubank Jr says he defied his doubters after defeating James DeGale in the 'most important fight' of his career.

The 29-year-old super-middleweight floored DeGale twice to earn a unanimous decision win with scores of 114-112, 115-112 and 117-109 at The O2.

After hiring Nate Vasquez as his trainer, Eubank Jr believes his own refined skills and tactical awareness were on show in a convincing victory.

Eubank Jr floored DeGale twice during the fight at The O2

"I knew that he was going to come in there and run, use his boxing ability," Eubank Jr told ITV Box Office.

"I've been working a lot on my jab. He's a very slick southpaw, so it's hard to train for a man like that, but the game-plan worked. The things we worked on in the gym, I put them into effect, smart pressure.

"I dominated pretty much every single round. He's a hell of a fighter, hell of a competitor."

The 29-year-old troubled DeGale with his constant pressure

High profile defeats to Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves had raised questions about whether Eubank Jr could succeed at the top level, but the 29-year-old feels he silenced to his critics by defeating a former world champion.

"A lot of people said I was going to lose, said I was going to get my head jabbed off," said Eubank Jr.

"Wouldn't be able to stand with a proven boxer like James DeGale. I proved those guys wrong tonight.

"Now, like I said, we're onto bigger and better things. The most important fight of my career. I made a statement, and now we're going forward."

Eubank Jr voiced his respect for DeGale

Both fighters had traded insults in the weeks beforehand, although Eubank Jr insisted afterwards that he held DeGale in high regard.

"He didn't quit. He was man enough to stay in the ring and take it for the 12 rounds," said Eubank Jr.

"He didn't give up. Hell of a fighter and I respect him."