Joe Joyce stopped Bermane Stiverne in sixth round at The O2

Joe Joyce halted former WBC champion Bermane Stiverne

Joe Joyce pounded Bermane Stiverne to a halt in the sixth round as the British heavyweight lined up a shot at the WBA 'regular' title.

The Olympic silver medallist maintained his destructive progress in the professional ranks, flooring Stiverne in the third round before his steady assault forced the former WBC champion to a halt at The O2.

Joyce extended his unbeaten record to eight victories, all by stoppage, and is now set to challenge WBA 'regular' champion Manuel Charr.

Joyce's constant pressure broke down Stiverne's resistance

From the first bell, Joyce unloaded heavy punches on Stiverne, who replied with a few clubbing hooks as he sought early refuge on the ropes.

But Joyce pumped out a steady stream of shots in the second, forcing Stiverne to remain behind a high guard, and the 40-year-old slumped to the canvas after a hurtful flurry in the third.

Stiverne bravely fought on, withstanding further punishment from Joyce, who shrugged off any punches from the Haitian in response.

The 33-year-old could next challenge for WBA 'regular' belt

But with Stiverne almost battered to a standstill in the sixth, referee Howard Foster mercifully stepped in to signal victory for Joyce.