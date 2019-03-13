Toe 2 Toe podcast: Conor Benn, Joe Cordina, John Ryder and more are on this week's show

15:50 Andy Clarke is joined by Conor Benn to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets Andy Clarke is joined by Conor Benn to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week we took Toe 2 Toe back on the road to the Matchroom Gym in Essex as Andy Clarke and Jake Meskell interviewed a list of rising contenders.

You can download the podcast here

It is also available on Youtube, On Demand and Sky GO.

This week the podcast features:

Tony Sims discusses life as a trainer and the tough decisions he must make.

Felix Cash reflects on winning the Commonwealth title and how life as a traveller influenced his career.

Joe Cordina looks ahead to his fight with Andy Townend and talks about the sacrifices he has made.

Conor Benn insists the time he has spent out of the ring only made him stronger as a fighter.

John Ryder addresses the rumours that he may fight David Lemieux in the U.S next.

US Round Up: Michelle Joy Phelps catches up with Gennady Golovkin, Vasyl Lomachenko and Errol Spence Jr.