Ekow Essuman targets Chris Jenkins, Josh Kelly and Conor Benn

English welterweight champion Ekow Essuman has three names on his wish-list

Ekow Essuman has set his sights on fighting for the British welterweight title within 12 months.

Essuman currently holds the English belt and is due to make his second defence against journeyman William Warburton in Nottingham on July 6.

However, 'The Engine' is already looking beyond Warburon and has British champion Chris Jenkins, former Team GB stablemate Josh Kelly and undefeated Conor Benn on his wish-list.

"Chris Jenkins has got the British title and that's what I want next," Essuman told Sky Sports.

"I believe I'll drown him in my energy and work-rate but he's just got to wait because I'm coming and once I've get my chance at British eliminators, I'll win them and I'll go for him.

0:58 'The Destroyer' Conor Benn is a fighter Essuman wants to face 'The Destroyer' Conor Benn is a fighter Essuman wants to face

"Conor Benn he's a talented fighter and I really respect him but I think I'll give him some free smoke.

"Josh Kelly, we had some good times on GB and some wicked spars and if and when we face each other in the future, I think the public will love it."

"In 12 months' time I'm hoping it will come through for a British eliminator and I'll be working my way for the British title, then move on for the European and onwards."

Promising middleweight Derrick Osaze with Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson

Essuman's stablemate Derrick Osaze is another fighter aiming to move up the domestic ranks.

The 'Punching Preacher', who is also an ordained minister and youth pastor, is undefeated in nine fights and claimed the Ultimate Boxer III crown in his last fight in May.

"Anyone who is holding a belt and is in or around the top 10 is a target," said middleweight Osaze.

"I'm not in this sport to make up the numbers, I'm in it to go all the way.

"In a years' time, I definitely want to be probably pushing for one of the major titles. I think I want to start off with the Midlands Area, I'd love to go for the English and the British."