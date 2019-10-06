Boxing News

News

Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko: Kazakh star rallies to edge out Sergiy Derevyanchenko

'GGG' takes unanimous decision via scores of 114-113 and 115-112 twice.

Last Updated: 06/10/19 5:22am

Gennadiy Golovkin (R) beats Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Gennadiy Golovkin (R) beats Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Gennadiy Golovkin edged out Sergiy Derevyanchenko in New York to regain the IBF world title after an epic middleweight battle, keeping hopes alive of a trilogy fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The Kazakh superstar was pushed to the brink by his Ukrainian counterpart and had to dig incredibly deep to take a 114-113 and 115-112 twice verdict after an incredible toe-to-toe scrap at Madison Square Garden.

Also See:

The victory sees Golovkin regain the vacant IBF belt and afterwards he reiterated his desire to meet great rival Alvarez for a third time.

More to follow...

Trending

©2019 Sky UK