Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko: Kazakh star rallies to edge out Sergiy Derevyanchenko
'GGG' takes unanimous decision via scores of 114-113 and 115-112 twice.
By Matt Horan
Last Updated: 06/10/19 5:22am
Gennadiy Golovkin edged out Sergiy Derevyanchenko in New York to regain the IBF world title after an epic middleweight battle, keeping hopes alive of a trilogy fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
The Kazakh superstar was pushed to the brink by his Ukrainian counterpart and had to dig incredibly deep to take a 114-113 and 115-112 twice verdict after an incredible toe-to-toe scrap at Madison Square Garden.
The victory sees Golovkin regain the vacant IBF belt and afterwards he reiterated his desire to meet great rival Alvarez for a third time.
More to follow...