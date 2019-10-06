Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko: Kazakh star rallies to edge out Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Gennadiy Golovkin (R) beats Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Gennadiy Golovkin edged out Sergiy Derevyanchenko in New York to regain the IBF world title after an epic middleweight battle, keeping hopes alive of a trilogy fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The Kazakh superstar was pushed to the brink by his Ukrainian counterpart and had to dig incredibly deep to take a 114-113 and 115-112 twice verdict after an incredible toe-to-toe scrap at Madison Square Garden.

The victory sees Golovkin regain the vacant IBF belt and afterwards he reiterated his desire to meet great rival Alvarez for a third time.

