KSI vs Logan Paul: Watch a live stream of the press conference
Warning - press conference may contain explicit language.
Last Updated: 07/10/19 6:27pm
KSI and Logan Paul will go face to face in London – watch the live stream of their press conference here.
The YouTube stars will settle their grudge in a professional boxing match in Los Angeles on November 9, after battling to a draw in last year's amateur bout.
KSI and Paul shared a fiery press conference in the United States last month, where Paul's trainer Shannon Briggs claimed: "We will be in phenomenal shape.
"He will tear him apart, I guarantee you. My boy will be more prepared than any man in history. Logan Paul will knock him out."
KSI predicted: "Ultimately I am going to knock him out. That's what I'm going to do."