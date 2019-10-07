KSI vs Logan Paul: Watch a live stream of the press conference

Watch the live stream here Watch the live stream here

KSI and Logan Paul will go face to face in London – watch the live stream of their press conference here.

The YouTube stars will settle their grudge in a professional boxing match in Los Angeles on November 9, after battling to a draw in last year's amateur bout.

KSI and Paul shared a fiery press conference in the United States last month, where Paul's trainer Shannon Briggs claimed: "We will be in phenomenal shape.

"He will tear him apart, I guarantee you. My boy will be more prepared than any man in history. Logan Paul will knock him out."

KSI predicted: "Ultimately I am going to knock him out. That's what I'm going to do."