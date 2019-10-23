Prograis vs Taylor: Josh Taylor ready to turn dreams into reality

0:48 Josh Taylor says he always knew he'd fight Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final, admitting that they even exchanged messages about it Josh Taylor says he always knew he'd fight Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final, admitting that they even exchanged messages about it

Josh Taylor is ready to realise his dreams by unifying the super-lightweight titles in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Taylor will put his IBF belt on the line against WBA champion Regis Prograis in an exciting showdown between the undefeated champions at The O2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I can't wait," Taylor (15-0, KOs 12) told Sky Sports after a public workout at Spitalfields Market on Wednesday night.

"I've been dreaming about this since the tournament came about. It's all I've envisioned and dreamt about since I knew I was coming into this tournament.

"I've envisioned this moment on Saturday a 1,000 times over and I can't wait to make that dream a reality.

"I know for a fact I've got the ability to outbox him, I've got the ability to outfight him as well. I really do believe I've got it in me to stop him on Saturday, I do think I can get him out of there, I really do.

"It's the biggest night of my career, 100 per cent, but I thrive under the lights and on the big occasion. I know it's cheesy but I really do think I was born to do something like this.

"I really do feel that this is the best event ever and on Saturday night it's going to be my best performance. I really, really can't wait, I'm really looking forward to it.

"I'm sick of seeing the sight of him and seeing him on social media all over the place doing interviews talking a whole lot of nonsense, I just want to get in there and pound his head in."

American southpaw Regis Prograis will be making his UK debut at The O2

Prograis, who came over three weeks early, is also impatient for Saturday's showdown to come around.

"No nerves, I can't wait. I am excited right now," said Prograis (24-0, KOs 20). "I think he's a real good fighter, he's a champion for a reason. I'm expecting the best Josh Taylor.

"For me, I have in my mind that my 24 fights don't count, his 15 fights don't count, it's all about what's on the line on Saturday night. I'm not even worried about his past performances, I'm not even worried about my past performances, I'm only worried about Saturday night."

"This is a dream fight, I kind of was always praying for this fight to happen and now I have this. Most fighters don't get this fight in a lifetime."

