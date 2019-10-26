Prograis vs Taylor: Live stream of undercard for Regis Prograis against Josh Taylor

Watch a live stream of The O2 undercard as we build towards Derek Chisora against David Price and Regis Prograis versus Josh Taylor.

Scotland's IBF champion Taylor takes on American Prograis, who holds the WBA 'super' belt in the World Boxing Super Series final, with Chisora's heavyweight clash against Price on the same bill tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But before the live broadcast starts at 7pm, you can watch action from the undercard as Abass Baraou battles John O'Donnell, and Shannon Courtenay takes on Jasmina Nad.

Watch a live stream on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube, and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

