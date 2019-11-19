The Golden Contract: Live stream of super-lightweight quarter-final draw

Watch the live stream here Watch the live stream here

Watch a live stream of the draw for The Golden Contract at the top of this page.

Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune, Darren Surtees, Logan Yoon, Lewis Benson, Kieran Gething and Mikey Sakyi will be matched up in an exciting and unique format.

The super-lightweight quarter-finals are at London's York Hall on Friday, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm.

Davies has warned his rivals: "I believe I can become a world champion, 100 per cent.

"As much as people doubt me now - and I've been looking on online and seeing what they're saying about me - people think I'm more of an entertainer than a boxer, but that's up to me to shut their mouths and change their minds.

"I'm going for a world title. I'm going for everything I can get and I know I can become one [world champion]. The first step is going to be on November 22."