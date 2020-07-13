Katie Taylor was aware of criticism after Delfine Persoon win - and called for immediate rematch

Katie Taylor wants to end dispute about Delfine Persoon, says Matthew Macklin

Katie Taylor is fully aware of the criticism after her victory over Delfine Persoon - and had called for an immediate rematch, says Sky Sports expert Matthew Macklin.

The Irish star unified the world lightweight titles with a majority-decision victory last June in New York, which was greeted with dismay by Persoon, and they will renew their rivalry in a second fight on the Dilian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Sky Sports expert Macklin revealed how Taylor had requested another showdown with Persoon, just a few hours after the points win, and will be determined to end any dispute with a dominant performance.

"The morning after the fight, Katie Taylor wanted an immediate rematch," said Macklin.

"She heard a lot of the comments. People were saying that Persoon was unlucky, that she should have got it. Katie was like, 'I want to do an immediate rematch. I want to go straight into a rematch next fight. I don't want to hear any other talk of opponents.

"Since then [manager] Brian [Peters], Eddie [Hearn] wanted to go a different route, but we're getting the rematch now. I think it was a fight that was always going to happen, because it was one that Katie wanted for her legacy. If she was to retire and this rematch never happened, maybe there would be a little bit of a stain against her, because some people did feel that Persoon won the fight."

Taylor had been troubled by Persoon's sustained aggression at Madison Square Garden, often standing and trading with the physically bigger Belgian opponent.

Macklin expects another memorable battle, but with Taylor utilising more of the refined ring skills that she displayed during her hugely successful amateur career.

"Credit to Katie Taylor. It's a difficult fight, but I think she feels that she can really improve on the performance," said Macklin.

It will still be an epic battle, because Persoon will apply that much pressure. She has to try and ruffle Katie, take her out of her stride Matthew Macklin

"Last time she felt that she got dragged down to Persoon's level. Got dragged into a dogfight. Didn't use her skills or her technical ability. I expect her to approach this fight in a much different way. She'll box a lot smarter. She'll use her feet. I don't think she'll stand toe to toe as much.

"I think it will be a great fight, because Persoon will make Katie Taylor fight. Katie will be a little bit smarter this time. She'll use her angles a bit more. A couple of times she backed up in straight lines, and she got caught. Those little improvements, those little adjustments that she will make going into this fight will make it a more comfortable win for her.

Dillian Whyte also faces Alexander Povetkin on the same night

"That said, it will still be an epic battle, because Persoon will apply that much pressure. She has to try and ruffle Katie, take her out of her stride. She's not going to outbox Katie, so she's definitely going to bring the heat. Katie will mix brain with his brawn this time. She'll be tenacious and she'll stand her ground and have a fight in patches, but I think she'll be smarter in how she goes about it."

