Buatsi vs Calic: Live stream of Friday's press conference

Joshua Buatsi resumes his explosive career against Marko Calic on Sunday - and you can watch a live stream of Friday's final press conference.

The undefeated light-heavyweight, who is one of Britain's hottest talents, takes on Calic this Sunday, live on Sky Sports, on a packed bill which also includes Chantelle Cameron's world title fight and destructive heavyweight Alen Babic.

This stream has now ended.

Buatsi is eager to continue his climb up the rankings, having racked up an unbeaten record of 12 victories, including 10 knockouts.

But Croatia's Calic is also yet to suffer a defeat in 11 fights and will be attempting to inflict a big upset on Britain's Olympic bronze medallist.

Chantelle Cameron also targets the WBC title on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

On the undercard, Cameron battles Brazilian Adriana dos Santos Araujo for the vacant WBC super-lightweight title, while 'Savage' Babic collides with Ireland's Niall Kennedy.

Linus Udofia defends his English middleweight title against John Harding Jr, with Aqib Fiaz and John Hedges also in action.