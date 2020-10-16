Ritson vs Vazquez: Live stream of weigh-in
Last Updated: 16/10/20 1:43pm
Lewis Ritson will get a final look at opponent Miguel Vazquez at Friday’s weigh-in before their fight – watch a live stream here at 1pm.
Ritson will emerge with the WBA intercontinental super-lightweight title if he beats Vazquez, a former world champion, on Saturday from 7pm live on Sky Sports.
The always-exciting Joe Laws vowed to "flatten" his rival Rylan Charlton yesterday - how will they fare when they go face to face at the weigh-in?
