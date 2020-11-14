Taylor vs Gutierrez: Watch a live stream of Katie Taylor's undercard
Thomas Whittaker-Hart faces Jermaine Springer on a live stream; watch Katie Taylor, Terri Harper and Rachel Ball tonight, live on Sky Sports, to be streamed free on YouTube, Facebook and skysports.com
Last Updated: 14/11/20 6:53pm
Thomas Whittaker-Hart targets his fifth professional victory on Katie Taylor's undercard - and you can watch the light-heavyweight fight on a live stream.
This stream has now ended.
The unbeaten 25-year-old faces Jermaine Springer as we build towards Taylor's undisputed world lightweight title fight against Miriam Gutierrez tonight, with Terri Harper and Rachel Ball on the same bill at The SSE Arena, Wembley, live on Sky Sports.
You can watch Whittaker-Hart against Springer on a live stream from 6pm on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.
In tonight's main event, Taylor's WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts are again at stake when she takes on Spaniard Gutierrez, who arrives in Britain with an unbeaten 13-fight record.
Harper also defends her WBC super-featherweight title against Katharina Thanderz after this summer's thrilling draw with fellow Brit Natasha Jonas.
Ball floored Shannon Courtenay during a points win at Fight Camp, but must now battle Jorgelina Guanini for the WBC interim super-bantamweight belt.
Watch Katie Taylor, Terri Harper and Rachel Ball this Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports, and the show is also streamed for free on YouTube, Facebook and skysports.com.