Joshua vs Pulev: Lawrence Okolie explodes to swift victory over Nikodem Jezewski

Lawrence Okolie floors Nikodem Jezewski on three occasions during a second round knockout victory on the Joshua vs Pulev bill at The SSE Arena in Wembley

Last Updated: 12/12/20 10:27pm

Lawrence Okolie stopped Nikodem Jezewski in the second round
Lawrence Okolie swiftly demolished Nikodem Jezewski to stay on course for a WBO cruiserweight title fight next year.

The unbeaten 27-year-old was denied a fight for the vacant WBO belt after Krzysztof Glowacki tested positive for Covid-19, but Okolie made short work of his Polish replacement opponent.

The explosive power in Okolie's fists was evident in the opening minute as he rattled in a right hand before a body shot sent Jezewski to his knees.

A straight right hand then sent shockwaves through Jezewski's legs as he tumbled back to the canvas.

The Polish fighter was floored on three occasions
Okolie would not be denied a quick finish and a right hand sent Jezewski tumbling backwards for a third and final time in the second round.

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: "He would have done the same thing to Glowacki!

"Glowacki, Makabu, Breidis - Okolie will go through the whole cruiserweight division before going to heavyweight!"

