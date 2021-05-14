Joshua Buatsi weigh-in: Watch a live stream of the undefeated light-heavyweight here

Saturday night live on Sky Sports - Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos, Lerrone Richards vs Giovanni De Carolis, Gamal Yafai vs Jason Cunningham, Tommy McCarthy vs Alexandru Jur, Dalton Smith vs Lee Appleyard

Friday 14 May 2021 14:11, UK

Joshua Buatsi can size up his opponent Daniel Dos Santos at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here from 12.50pm.

The undefeated light-heavyweight contenders will collide on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Lerrone Richards will fight Giovanni De Carolis for the vacant European super-middleweight title.

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres will make his pro debut.

Gamal Yafai will defend his European super-bantamweight belt against Jason Cunningham.

Tommy McCarthy's European cruiserweight title is on the line against Alexandru Jur.

Dalton Smith and Lee Appleyard will decide the vacant English super-lightweight title.

