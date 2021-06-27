Vasiliy Lomachenko stops Masayoshi Nakatani in Las Vegas and calls for rematch with Teofimo Lopez

Vasiliy Lomachenko ruthlessly stopped Masayoshi Nakatani in the ninth round to issue a resounding demand for a rematch with Teofimo Lopez.

The Ukrainian star dropped Nakatani in the fifth round and then floored his Japanese opponent again to force the stoppage, completing an impressive return after losing his world lightweight titles to Lopez in October.

Lomachenko then called for a second fight with the Brooklyn man, who must firstly defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts in a rescheduled fight with IBF mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr.

"Everybody saw me, everybody saw how I won and everybody has been waiting for the rematch, so let's make a rematch," said Lomachenko.

"He has a fight in the future with Kambosos but after, how about after?

"December, January, February. I am waiting."

Lomachenko had revealed how he hand-picked Nakatani, a fighter who had gone the full 12 rounds with Lopez, as he wanted to send a brutal message to his conqueror.

Image: The Ukrainian star sustained a cut in the opening round

A nasty clash of heads in the opening round was a rare moment of concern for Lomachenko, who sustained a cut above his forehead.

But the three-weight world champion was not worried about the wound, unloading a lightning left hand that forced Nakatani to hold in the second round.

Lomachenko glided into range to deliver another clean left hand in the third, while Nakatani tried to stall this blurring speed with body shots in the fourth.

But Lomachenko sent Nakatani toppling to the canvas with a cluster of shots in the fifth round before the bell sounded to briefly end the assault.

There was no respite for Nakatani, who was shaken by a razor-sharp combination in the sixth, and a nasty swelling around his right eye highlighted the accurate work of Lomachenko in the seventh.

Image: Nakatani struggled to cope with Lomachenko's hand speed

Lomachenko intensified his attack in the eighth, eager to produce his desired result and the end came in the next as Nakatani wilted.

A left hand buckled the knees of Nakatani and he folded to the floor after a sustained assault from Lomachenko, who dismissed any doubts about his masterful skills with a dominant victory.