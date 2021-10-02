Mikael Lawal and Linus Udofia feature in undercard fights ahead of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's first show

Mikael Lawal and Linus Udofia will kick off Saturday night's action in their respective undercard fights - you can watch them on a live stream here from 6pm.
Big-punching Lawal will fight Benoit Huber before Udofia clashes with Xhuljo Vrenozi in a middleweight battle.
The first event of a new era for Sky Sports Boxing, promoted by BOXXER, will be headlined by David Avanesyan's European welterweight title defence against Liam Taylor, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.
Joe Pigford, who has 16 knockouts in 17 wins, aims for another explosive showing against Isaac Aryee.
JOIN VIDDAL THIS SATURDAY
@IsitRIL is our host for an "all access" Fight Night Watchalong at Wembley
📺Sky Sports Boxing YouTube | Facebook | Saturday 7.30pm pic.twitter.com/vY4KyprYCg
Richard Riakporhe, one of British boxing's biggest punchers, returns against Krzysztof Twardowski.
Germaine Brown is in action against Jamal Le Doux, and Ebonie Jones will make her pro debut.