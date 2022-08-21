Usyk vs AJ: Watch the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua post-fight press conference LIVE!

After Oleksandr Usyk's incredible rematch win over Anthony Joshua watch live coverage from the post-fight press conference.
Sunday 21 August 2022 01:03, UK
After Oleksandr Usyk's epic rematch victory over Anthony Joshua, and the latter's extraordinary rant afterwards, watch live coverage from the post-fight press conference.
Usyk defended his WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles over the course of a sensational 12 round heavyweight championship fight.
However he only won a split decision and Usyk's own words after the fight were overshadowed by Joshua's conduct immediately after the fight.