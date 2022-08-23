Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk potential undisputed heavyweight title bout could be finalised this year

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman believes Tyson Fury has the 'hunger' to return against Oleksandr Usyk and the governing body would welcome an 'ultimate unification' fight before the end of the year.

The governing body have asked Fury to confirm whether he intends to continue as WBC heavyweight champion by this Friday after the 34-year-old announced his desire to retire from the sport.

But Fury has since declared his intention to resume his career with a fight against Usyk, who retained his WBA, IBF and WBO belts with a split decision win over Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

"Tyson Fury is a unique man, his personality, his thinking is unique so I respect that, I respect him," Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

"He has been so loyal to the WBC, he has been so representative and proud of the WBC.

"I just hope that he makes the right decision, whichever it is.

"If he decides to hang up the gloves and retire, what a great way to do it, with money, with health, with his beautiful family.

"But if he has that hunger of going into the ring, which I believe is the case, it would be great to see him represent the WBC in a fight with Usyk or other championship fights he could have in the near future."

Usyk previously became undisputed champion at cruiserweight and has sought to repeat this feat at heavyweight, calling out Fury in the aftermath of his rematch triumph over Joshua.

"I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet," said Usyk.

"I'm sure, I'm convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him and if I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

Sulaiman is open to the prospect of an undisputed fight, saying: "Tyson Fury is the WBC champion of the world, he's not holding the 'other belt', he's holding the WBC Championship which is the Championship of Muhammed Ali, George Foreman, Frazier, Tyson, Lennox Lewis etc.

"I'm very proud of Tyson Fury, he's a tremendous fighter and I am sure he wishes to continue boxing and a fight to unify all the championships in the division would be tremendous.

"We have given Tyson Fury the time to evaluate and be ready to make a proper decision and have until this Friday, on the 26th, to receive his written confirmation of what he will be deciding to do.

"But my personal opinion is that boxing is going through a great stage, a great moment, it will be great to see Fury against Usyk in the ultimate unification of the division."

Asked about a likely timeframe for a Fury vs Usyk fight, Sulaiman said: "We are in August, there is still time to finalise and close up the year, or early next year.

"If that fight takes place it's a momentous, huge event, wherever it takes place, and I would need a good time for preparation for proper marketing and for them to both get mentally and physically ready for such a great fight."