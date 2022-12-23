Chris Eubank Jr on Conor Benn: 'Too little, too late' - public opinion is not going to change

Chris Eubank Jr remains unmoved by Conor Benn's public pronouncements after their proposed bout in October was called off.

Benn failing a drug test led to the collapse of the fight with Eubank.

Earlier this month Benn declared on social media that: "My team have proven my innocence and the truth will soon come out."

Eubank has moved on. He takes on British rival Liam Smith in a high-level middleweight contest on January 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith trade barbs ahead of their showdown on January 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

But Eubank was unimpressed with Benn's comments. "Boring. Too little. Too late," Eubank told Sky Sports.

"It doesn't matter what you think you can say or 'prove', public opinion's not going to change.

"You failed two drug tests and people think you're a cheat and that's it."

It's been reported that Benn has submitted a 270-page document to the WBC in an effort to clear his name.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that he is only doing eight-round spars as he believes that's 'how long the fight will last' against Liam Smith

Eubank, though, doesn't expect that to change opinions that have settled over recent months.

"No scientists or lawyers or 270-page essays are going to change the general public's mind. It's just not going to happen. Not after three months of radio silence. It'll be interesting to see what they come up with but I really don't think it's going to help the guy," Eubank said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Smith says Chris Eubank Jr claims about their fight are 'laughable' - and questioned why his rival asked for a rematch clause.

Sky Sports has contacted Benn's representatives for comment.

Eubank does expect to box Benn himself "at some point".

"Whether it's next year or 10 years from now, that fight will happen and when that fight does happen, that's a stadium fight," he said. "That [having a stadium fight] is definitely on my list of things to do.

"I know that I've got at least one and there's a few other names out there too that would also be stadium fights. So we'll get the stadium fights in in the next year or two."

Eubank has big plans for his own future. But Liam Smith stands between him and those dreams. The first major fight of 2023 will be their clash on January 21 at the Manchester Arena.

Tickets are on sale now at Boxxer.com