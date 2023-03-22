Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed world heavyweight championship fight is now off

The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight is now off.

Talks to make the undisputed heavyweight title fight have failed to reach a conclusion, Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk confirmed to Sky Sports.

Usyk will now look to make a defence of his heavyweight titles against WBA mandatory challenger, Daniel Dubois.

Image: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk would have been a major fight in world boxing

Sky Sports has approached Tyson Fury's UK promoter for a comment.

The Fury vs Usyk fight would have been one of the most significant contests in world boxing.

Between them they hold all four of the major heavyweight world titles.

Fury, who first became a unified world champion when he sensationally defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, never lost those titles in the ring but they became vacant when he didn't box for more than two years.

He made a remarkable return in 2018 and controversially drew with Deontay Wilder that year. Fury then beat Wilder in rematch to win the WBC title and triumphed again in a sensational 2021 trilogy fight.

Image: Usyk and Fury went public with the negotiations on social media

Undefeated, he's held the WBC belt ever since and last year Fury headlined two stadium fights in London, stopping both Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora to defend his title.

Oleksandr Usyk, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, has established himself as Fury's closest rival at the top of the heavyweight division.

He stepped up to heavyweight and in 2021 dethroned Anthony Joshua to win the IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

The Ukrainian defended those belts with another emphatic win over Joshua last August.

Image: Tyson Fury fought Derek Chisora last time out (Photo: Queensberry Promotions)

Usyk has become a renowned global figure, returning to his Ukrainian homeland when Russia invaded in February of last year and continuing to represent his country on a global stage when he resumed his boxing career.

After Fury beat Chisora in his last fight, he faced off with Usyk in the ring and their teams have held intensive negotiations.

Publicly Fury demanded Usyk agree to a 70/30 split, which the Ukrainian did agree to as long as Fury consented to make a sizeable donation to the Ukrainian relief effort.

But the two parties were not able to conclude negotiations and Usyk's promoter confirmed Wednesday that talks had finally collapsed.

Britain's Daniel Dubois is well-placed to challenge Usyk next, as long as he has recovered from the injury that he sustained when he beat Kevin Lerena in his last fight.

Dubois is the mandatory challenger for the WBA title that Usyk holds and the WBA have already stated that Usyk must begin negotiations for a defence against Dubois if he can't show signed contracts for the Fury fight by April 1.