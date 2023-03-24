Lawrence Okolie versus David Light weigh-in streamed live ahead of world cruiserweight title fight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lawrence Okolie vs David Light | Weigh-in LIVE!

Lawrence Okolie and David Light take to the scales ahead of Saturday's world cruiserweight title fight - and you can watch on a live stream!

Britain's WBO cruiserweight world champion defends his title against mandatory challenger David Light in Manchester on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports from 7pm, with Karriss Artingstall and Frazer Clarke on the same bill.

Okolie is targeting world title unification fights, or a big domestic showdown with Richard Riakporhe if he emerges victorious this weekend.

But Light, an unbeaten New Zealander, has already vowed to derail Okolie's ambitious plans.

"I don't think he's underestimating me at all. I don't think he's naïve," Light told Sky Sports.

"I expect him to be at his best. I think that we've done what we've needed to do to exploit the weaknesses that we can see.

"My sparring's been awesome and I've had really good guys who have been able to emulate Okolie really well.

"Any tall guy you're going to have to deal with those things and try and get away from his jab and move your head and get in close and when you're close make sure that you're really making the most of it.

"Those are the things that we've been working on with big guys."

