Okolie vs Billam-Smith: Watch a live stream of press conference for WBO cruiserweight world title

Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith are to meet for the world cruiserweight title on May 27 and the pair will face off at a press conference on Tuesday.

Watch it all unfold on a live stream from 12.20pm.

Okolie is the WBO cruiserweight champion and will step into enemy territory to put his world title on the line against former training partner Billam-Smith in Bournemouth.

The pair trained together at Shane McGuigan's gym and Okolie is now working under new trainer SugarHill Steward, making a fight with the highly-rated Billam-Smith possible.

Billam-Smith had previously confirmed he would be fighting at the Vitality Stadium in late May and has now vowed to become a world champion in his home town.

Okolie last defended his title when he dominated mandatory challenger David Light in Manchester last month. With little time to recover, he will have to go straight back into training camp, but it's a challenge the cruiserweight champion welcomed.

Billam-Smith has fast acquired a reputation for being one of the most exciting fighters in Britain. He has won British, Commonwealth and European cruiserweight titles. With an impassioned crowd in Bournemouth roaring him on, in 2022 he beat Isaac Chamberlain in a Fight of the Year contender and levelled Armend Xhoxhaj to record a spectacular knockout win.

The stream for the press conference is due to begin at 12.20pm on Tuesday.