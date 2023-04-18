Adam Azim takes sizeable step up in class against Aram Fanyan with Frazer Clarke and Viddal Riley on York Hall bill

Adam Azim takes the biggest risk of his explosive career against Aram Fanyan, with Frazer Clarke and Viddal Riley also featuring on an exciting York Hall bill.

The talented 21-year-old will make a sizeable step-up in class against the accomplished Ukrainian, who has 22 victories with just one defeat ahead of their super-lightweight showdown at the iconic London venue, live on Sky Sports.

On a packed undercard, Clarke sharpens his skills ahead of the upcoming British heavyweight title battle with Fabio Wardley, and Riley takes on Anees Taj in a cruiserweight rematch.

Azim sealed a dominant points win over Santos Reyes, despite fracturing the scaphoid bone in his right wrist, extending his perfect pro career to eight victories, with six destructive stoppages.

But he now faces his most threatening opponent in Fanyan, who has gone on a nine-fight win streak since his sole defeat, including a victory over Timo Schwarzkopf to win the IBO International belt.

For Azim, this high-risk fight brings the possibility of high rewards, with victory moving him up the WBA rankings from his current No 14 spot and also pushing him towards European title contention.

Clarke will prime his punching power in a warm-up bout after being confirmed as the mandatory challenger for British title holder Wardley, who has welcomed a summer fight.

Riley and Taj have unfinished business after their February bout ending unsatisfactorily in a fourth-round doctor’s stoppage victory for Riley due to a cut above Taj’s eyebrow.

Unbeaten prospects Aaron ‘The Silencer’ McKenna and Shakiel ‘Dr Steel’ Thompson also meet in a mouth-watering middleweight contest for the WBC International Middleweight Championship.

"Numerous British boxing greats have passed through the iconic York Hall on their way to the top and on June 10 it's Adam Azim's turn to take his next step to greatness at this storied venue," said Ben Shalom, BOXXER Founder and CEO.

"He's a risk-taker who takes big steps up with every fight and I think in future we will look back at this fight as a pivotal moment in his career.

“On top of that, I'm excited to see Frazer Clarke make his final preparations ahead of his British title shot later this year and I'm really looking forward to Viddal Riley against Anees Taj and Aaron McKenna against Shakiel Thompson - those are two seriously heated matches which are going to be guaranteed crowd-pleasers."

