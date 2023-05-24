Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith: Watch a live stream of the public workouts on Bournemouth beach

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Live coverage of the public workout for Fight Night Bournemouth

Lawrence Okolie arrives in Bournemouth to put his WBO cruiserweight world title on the line against Chris Billam-Smith.

Billam-Smith gets his dream world title shot in front of his passionate home town support.

But it comes against a former sparring partner, now turned rival, in Okolie, who is one of the division's hardest fighters to beat.

The fighters perform their public workouts on Bournemouth beach this afternoon.

Also on the bill is Sam Eggington, consistently one of the most exciting fighters in Britain, who will face hard-punching Joe Pigford in what is sure to be an all-action clash.

Olympic star Karriss Artingstall, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games, steps up to take on unbeaten Jade Taylor.

Local man Lee Cutler will face Stan Stannard with Michael McKinson and more on a stacked bill.

Don't miss Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Showcase from 7pm on Saturday night.