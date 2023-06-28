Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall, Natasha Jonas, Ben Whittaker and more: Watch a live stream of the public workouts

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the open workouts as Savannah Marshall challenges Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed titles at super-middleweight

Days away from their clash for the undisputed super-middleweight world title, the champion, America's Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Britain's Savannah Marshall go through their public workouts in Manchester.

Their clash, for the unified WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF 168lb championships, tops the bill at the AO Arena on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Also on the card, Natasha Jonas bids to become a two-weight world champion when she moves down to welterweight to take on Canada's Kandi Wyatt.

Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker, early in his pro career but who's already dazzled in his three fights so far, will box the 13-6-1 Vladimir Belujsky, aka "Big Bad Vlad".

Aggressive hard-punching super-middleweight Zak Chelli, coming off an impressive upset victory over Anthony Sims Jr, takes on unbeaten Mancunian Mark Jeffers.

Callum Simpson, a rising force at super-middleweight, has an intriguing bout with Scotland's Boris Crighton.

Plus, April Hunter looks to avenge her only professional defeat against Kirstie Bavington and heavyweight Will Howe makes his pro debut.

Watch Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30pm on Saturday.