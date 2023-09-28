 Skip to content
Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez: Watch live stream of open workout ahead of Saturday's Fight Night

Caroline Dubois and Magali Rodriguez train in front of the media ahead of their fight on Saturday September 30 live on Sky Sports; Viddal Riley, Callum Simpson and Jeamie TKV are also on the card

Thursday 28 September 2023 14:20, UK

Watch Caroline Dubois and Magali Rodriguez's open workout ahead of their headline bout on Saturday for the IBO lightweight world title, live on Sky Sports

Dubois welcomes the Mexican Rodriguez to London's York Hall in her first headline fight as she looks to become world champion at just 22-years-old.

YouTuber, rapper and big-hitter Viddal Riley will also be on the card as he looks to make it five knockouts in a row against 12-0 danger man Nathan Quarless.

Callum Simpson is predicting a 'tougher fight' on Saturday in Germaine Brown replacement Jose de Jesus Macias as he also eyes another knock-out.

Jeamie TKV is also on the undercard for the stellar night of boxing, and he takes on Igor Adiel Macedo.

Watch all the action, this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

