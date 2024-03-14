Josh Taylor 'eye procedure' sees rematch with Jack Catterall postponed from April 27 date

Josh Taylor’s long-awaited rematch with Jack Catterall has been rescheduled for May 25 after the undisputed former super-lightweight world champion underwent a 'minor eye procedure.'

Taylor won a hugely contentious split decision in a 2022 contest that only heightened ill-feeling between the pair.

After Taylor lost the last of his belts in a June 2023 defeat to Teofimo Lopez, a non-title bout with Catterall had been agreed for April 27 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, but the fight has now been pushed back until May 25.

Taylor clarified the cause of the postponement in a statement on social media.

"I had a minor eye procedure at the beginning of February," said Taylor. "A subsequent check-up showed that I was on the right path for April 27.

"I attended a final check-up yesterday expecting to be signed off by the medical team. However, I was told that my recovery had slowed, and I was advised to postpone the fight."

Catterall has only fought twice since his defeat to Taylor, with his most recent bout an October 2023 victory over Jorge Linares.

Upon the fight being agreed in February, Taylor said: "I've never run from anyone in my life, especially not Jack Catterall.

"He has spent the last two years running from promoter to promoter while living off my name. Jack should be careful what he wishes for because he's getting battered."

Catterall said: "I've wanted this fight since the moment the scorecards got read out in Glasgow.

"A few people say 'move on Jack' and that's easy to say to when you're not in my position.

"This isn't about belts, this is personal to me, and I can't wait to get my hands on him. I don't like him, I don't respect him and I'm going to end him."

