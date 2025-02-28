Cindy Ngamba: 'Phenomenal' Olympic star can ultimately fight her way to Claressa Shields showdown

Cindy Ngamba, the boxing star to come out of the Olympic Games last summer, is making her professional debut on Friday March 7, live on Sky Sports.

Ngamba made history at Paris 2024 when became the first member of the refugee team ever to secure an Olympic medal.

She won middleweight bronze at Roland Garros, opening her tournament with a victory over the reigning World champion and putting together a sequence of impressive performances.

Ngamba will go in at a good level for a first pro bout, boxing Kirstie Bavington, the former European welterweight champion who went 10 rounds with Lauren Price in the inaugural women's British title fight.

They will box on the undercard of the Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price world title unification at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Ambitions are high that Ngamba will develop into a world class professional, who could ultimately fight her way to a showdown with Claressa Shields.

America's Shields is one of the leading figures in women's boxing, an undisputed champion at middleweight who leapt through divisions to harvest all the belts at heavyweight too.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom believes Ngamba has all the potential to go right through to the highest echelon of the sport.

"She's a phenomenal talent. She brings something different to women's boxing. She's got a bit of a swagger about her, she's rugged," Shalom said of Ngamba.

"I think she's going to suit the pros. If ever there's a fighter's going to suit the pros it's going to be her," he told Sky Sports.

"We thought who can we get in the mix with Savannah [Marshall] and Claressa in the middleweight division, there's not many elite, elite fighters. She could be the one who goes on to achieve massive things in the professional sport. For me I'm already thinking what time can we go and get that Claressa Shields fight.

"That's the goal. We've got to build her, make sure that she gets all the support, the right opponents. She's a phenomenal talent but, as I say, will suit the pros incredibly well."

An eventual clash with Shield eventually - "that's the goal".

Shalom said: "Everyone's always said that no one can get near to Claressa Shields. I believe Savannah Marshall can in a rematch in the heavyweight division. I believe Lauren Price can get there and I believe now Cindy Ngamba as well.

"Cindy and Lauren spar a lot. She's a phenomenal talent, she really is and what a story as well. It's great because it's so, so unique and different and she's going to be a welcome addition to the sport."

Watch Ngamba on the Jonas vs Price undercard at the Royal Albert Hall live on Sky Sports on Friday March 7.