Lauren Price answers Claressa Shields' 'eat a hamburger' call-out: 'I would love to share the ring with her'
Claressa Shields is currently women's boxing's undisputed heavyweight champion and Lauren Price is the unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight titlist; they might be far apart in weight now but both are middleweight Olympic gold medallists and want to meet in a major professional fight
Monday 31 March 2025 08:06, UK
Britain’s Lauren Price and American star Claressa Shields are far apart in weight currently, but both are eyeing a future super-fight.
Shields, previously an undisputed champion at super-welter and middleweight, is women's boxing's undisputed heavyweight champion.
Price at present is the unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight world champion with her sights set on an undisputed title clash with WBO belt-holder Mikaela Mayer.
But both Price and Shields are middleweight Olympic gold medallists, twice over in the American's case, and both would relish a collision as professional boxers.
"Definitely," Price told Sky Sports News. "My full focus is on 147lbs at the minute and becoming undisputed but definitely a fight down the line.
"I would love to share the ring with her, obviously Olympic champion as well. Double Olympic champion, I'm Olympic champion, it's a great fight to make. Definitely."
Shields called Price out. "I want to fight everybody," she told Sky Sports. "We have some new blood on the scene. I've seen Lauren Price fight. I was like wow, pretty impressive. Pretty impressive.
"[154lbs] is the lowest I can get. If she wants to fight at 160lbs too, don't be afraid to get a hamburger and come on up."
'We can prove who's the best Olympic champion'
Shields previously told Sky Sports: "It's hard to put anything past Olympic champions. She won the Olympics 2021.
"I feel like when you've been all over the world and you've boxed and you've won world championships, it's kind of destined for you to be great in the pros. I wish her the best of luck.
"She won the Olympics at 165lbs (75kgs) just as I did - two times - and if she ever wants to fight I would love to fight against her too," Shields added.
"I believe anything is possible and I really want to fight anybody that wants to fight me. So if Lauren Price keeps winning and comes to 154lbs, 160, 168, we can fight and prove who's the best Olympic champion."
