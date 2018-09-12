Toe 2 Toe podcast: Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Callum Smith and Callum Johnson are on this week's show

17:46 For #Toe2Toe Leanne Arnison-Johnson is joined by Spencer Fearon and Amir Khan to answer all your tweets For #Toe2Toe Leanne Arnison-Johnson is joined by Spencer Fearon and Amir Khan to answer all your tweets

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Leanne Arnison-Johnson and Spencer Fearon are joined by Amir Khan, who talks about his future plans after last Saturday's win over Samuel Vargas.

We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.

Amir Khan addresses the speculation around his next opponent and does not mince his words on Kell Brook.

Kell Brook told the Sky Sports pundits on Saturday that Amir will have no reason not to fight him.

Robert McCracken analyses AJ's fight with Alexander Povetkin and the threat posed by the Russian.

Shane McGuigan explains how Luke Campbell joined his stable and says he will not drastically change the Hull fighter.

Callum Smith addresses the accusations made by George Groves that he is an over-hyped fighter.

Callum Johnson admits that IBF champion Artur Beterbiev is a huge test but one that he relishes.

US Round-Up: Michelle Joy Phelps has all the latest news on Gennady Golovkin's rematch with Saul Alvarez and the bad blood between Adrien Broner and Floyd Mayweather.