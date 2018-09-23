Joshua vs Povetkin: Full Wembley Stadium show repeated at 9am and 4pm, on Sunday

Anthony Joshua produced another wonderful Wembley Stadium performance and there is still time to see it all.

You might know the result of his world heavyweight titles defence against Alexander Povetkin, but the manner of his 22nd win is well worth booking the Sky Sports Box Office repeats for.

Book the repeats of Joshua vs Povetkin online here

The full show also saw Luke Campbell's rematch with Yvan Mendy, Lawrence Okolie take on Matty Askin for the British cruiserweight title, while David Price was back under the spotlights.

So if you missed the action last night, here's all you need to know to book the repeats...

Joshua and Povetkin met in the middle at Wembley Stadium

Repeat information

The repeat showing will be priced at £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from 1am, Sunday, September 23.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 9am and 4pm on Sunday, September 23.

Wembley Stadium running order Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin Luke Campbell vs Yvan Mendy Matty Askin vs Lawrence Okolie David Price vs Sergey Kuzmin Shakram Giyasov vs Julio Laguna (Latest at the top)

Booking information

Online

To book, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Remote

Go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

No matter what channel you are on, press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.