Joshua vs Povetkin: Full Wembley Stadium show repeated at 9am and 4pm, on Sunday
Full showing repeats today at 9am and 4pm
Last Updated: 23/09/18 8:03am
Anthony Joshua produced another wonderful Wembley Stadium performance and there is still time to see it all.
You might know the result of his world heavyweight titles defence against Alexander Povetkin, but the manner of his 22nd win is well worth booking the Sky Sports Box Office repeats for.
The full show also saw Luke Campbell's rematch with Yvan Mendy, Lawrence Okolie take on Matty Askin for the British cruiserweight title, while David Price was back under the spotlights.
So if you missed the action last night, here's all you need to know to book the repeats...
Repeat information
The repeat showing will be priced at £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from 1am, Sunday, September 23.
Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 9am and 4pm on Sunday, September 23.
Wembley Stadium running order
|Anthony Joshua
|vs
|Alexander Povetkin
|Luke Campbell
|vs
|Yvan Mendy
|Matty Askin
|vs
|Lawrence Okolie
|David Price
|vs
|Sergey Kuzmin
|Shakram Giyasov
|vs
|Julio Laguna
|(Latest at the top)
Booking information
Online
To book, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/
There is no surcharge for online bookings.
Remote
Go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.
No matter what channel you are on, press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.
You can only record the event by using this method.