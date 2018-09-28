Groves vs Smith: Previewing the World Boxing Super Series final

Groves and Smith go face to face (World Boxing Super Series)

Everything you need to know ahead of George Groves and Callum Smith battling for super-middleweight supremacy in the World Boxing Super Series.

On Groves...

The 'Saint' is the bookies' favourite with far more experience at this level but all eyes will be on his shoulder. Schooling Chris Eubank Jr in the tournament semi-final was impressive, but dislocating his left shoulder in the last round could have ended his career. The injury pushed the final back from June but the tournament's No 1 seed is adamant he is at full fitness.

Groves is shorter than Smith, but his experience puts him head-and-shoulders ahead. This will be his eighth world title fight and consider that his three defeats came against Carl Froch (twice) and Badou Jack, and two of them could have gone his way.

On Smith...

'Mundo' has waited longer than most to get a crack at a world title, even before Groves' shoulder delayed proceedings. The youngest of the four record-breaking boxing brothers has been on the brink for a few years but entering the WBSS finally ensured his time has come.

Erik Skoglund and late call-up Nieky Holzken were taken care of to make the final, proving why he is the No 2 seed. Smith is tall and rangy but his body shots are a dangerous weapon for anyone to handle. As he says, he is the younger and fresher of the two, but will that be enough on the biggest stage of all?

On the line...

Groves signed up to the tournament knowing the world title he won in his fourth attempt, the WBA 'Super' would be on the line, throughout. The same can be said of Smith's WBC Diamond, and this week the Ring Magazine 168lbs belt has been added to the mix.

The super-middleweight winner was supposed to be the first to lift the inaugural Muhammad Ali Trophy, only for Oleksandr Usyk to beat them to it.

Where is it?

Both fighters and their trainers would rather be boxing in London or Manchester, but the tournament organisers have taken a bold move to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The King Abdullah Sports City main stadium holds around 60,000 but with temperatures over 30 degrees and nowhere near that many British fight fans in attendance, the pair will fight in the Indoor Arena, with around 9,000 seats and above all, air-conditioning.

What time is it on?

Groves and Smith's will make their way to the ring at 9pm (GMT) tonight. There is an undercard that includes none other than Eubank Jr, who was the original standby should the shoulder injury have forced the 'Saint' to withdraw.

Where can I follow it?

Well, Smith is a Matchroom fighter, Groves has been in some of Sky Sports Box Office biggest occasions, so even if we are not showing it, we will be bringing you a live blog on the main events, from 8pm. If you out and about on a Friday night, we will bring you round-by-round updates, instant reports and reactions.

Just go to www.skysports.com/boxing/live-blog or follow it on the Sky Sports App Boxing section. You won't miss a thing...

What the rivals say...

I've picked Groves from the start and he's looked great in his last few performances but you can't write off Smith . I definitely don't think it goes the distance. Rocky Fielding (WBA world champion)

It feels like Groves' to lose, if he didn't have the shoulder problem then would we even be questioning the result? His jab is a world-class tool that wins this but will the shoulder hold out? John Ryder

You have to give it to Groves, he is a good fighter; has a good jab with decent power and is good inside. I like Smith as well but worry this one has come that bit too soon for him. Carl Froch

What the experts say...

Groves is a very good fighter, a powerful lad with the heart of a lion but that might be his undoing. Smith is up-and-coming and hasn't got the credit he deserves yet, this could be his breakout night. Tony Bellew

Callum has a great chance, but it is a big, big step up in comparison to Groves. Smith is the fresher, younger, faster fighter, but we all thought that would see Chris Eubank Jr beat Groves, didn't we? Matthew Macklin

This is a chance for either fighter to become the No 1 in the division. We haven't seen the best of Smith yet, while Groves now has that wisdom and experience that he lacked before. Johnny Nelson

