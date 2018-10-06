Worlds Collide: How to follow the double world-title Chicago show on Sky Sports

Two British fighters are looking to upset the odds in Chicago and become Britain's latest world champions. Gavin McDonell and Callum Johnson are live and exclusive on Sky Sports, but when is it on, what are their chances and who else is on the card? We answer all your questions when Worlds Collide...

Live Fight Night International Live on

What time is tonight's boxing start?

The main four fights will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports from 2am, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Both Sky Sports Main Event (Ch401) and Sky Sports Action (Ch407) will be showing it.

Eddie Hearn and the cast of his new venture across the pond

Can't watch it on Sky Sports?

Well get a Weekend Pass with Now TV, but if you're out and about or on your way home after a good night but don't make it in time, follow it all our on our Live Blog. Round-by-round updates, knockout clips, all the action and reaction at skysports.com/boxing or on the Sky Sports App on your mobile. All bases covered.

Don't fancy staying up?

Well, you can always press record on your Sky remote, or avoid the results and go to On Demand on Sunday, all four fights will be on there. And of course, go straight to the skysports.com/boxing or on the Sky Sports App when you finally surface on Sunday.

What fights can you watch?

Well, the first two fights are the big ones for British fans. Gavin McDonnell and Callum Smith are challenging for world titles. McDonnell takes on established WBA Super-Bantamweight champion Daniel Roman, while Johnson challenges unbeaten, hard-hitting Artur Beterbiev, for his IBF light-heavyweight world title.

1:53 Big light-heavyweight star Badou Jack gives a tactical breakdown of Beterbiev vs Johnson Big light-heavyweight star Badou Jack gives a tactical breakdown of Beterbiev vs Johnson

Can McDonell do it?

McDonnell has a point to prove and a void to fill left by twin brother Jamie, who was Britain's longest-standing British world champion until he lost his WBA 'Super' bantamweight belt in May. 'Big Twin' has stood in the shadows for too long and with Jamie, Tony Bellew and trainer David Coldwell behind him, he knows he will never get a better chance to fly the McDonnell flag. Roman is the Sky Bet favourite at 1/3 on, McDonnell the outsider at 9/4.

McDonnell takes on WBA champion Roman

Is Johnson the huge underdog?

Beterbiev is the massive 1/8, Johnson out at 5/1 but he will be the Russian's first challenger and the fact that he is ranked seventh by the IBF suggests so-called bigger and better light-heavyweights didn't fancy it. 'The One' on the other hand, can't wait. The sad passing of his father Johno will be his inspiration, his lethal left-hook his major weapon. Johnson is the underdog, but so was stablemate and gym-mate Callum Smith last weekend.

Beterbiev and Johnson fight for the IBF world title at 175lbs

Who else is on the card?

Plenty of eyes will be on heavyweight Jarrell Miller. Remember 'Big Baby' confronting Anthony Joshua at a New York press conference? Well, he's looking to get the WBA 'World' title to close in on the unified champion, with Eddie Hearn already suggesting Miller could meet him at the end of 2019. The Brooklynite needs to take care of experienced and rugged Pole, Tomasz Adamek.

0:49 'Big Baby' could face Joshua next year... in the ring 'Big Baby' could face Joshua next year... in the ring

The main event - the last fight of the night - sees Jessie Vargas, a two-weight world champion, take on game Thomas Delorme with the WBC Silver welterweight title on the line. If he wins, Vargus should get a shot at bonafide WBC champion, Shawn Porter, the American who Kell Brook took the IBF title from a few years ago. Throw in Errol Spence Jr - who took that from Brook last year - calling for a unification with Porter, Vargas needs to knock down the welterweight door.

Vargas and Dulome know a win will set up a world-title shot

Where is it being held?

It is the first major fight night housed by the Wintrust Arena. The venue holds just over 10,000 and not only is this the opening night for Matchroom USA and DAZN's partnership, it is a week shy of the Wintrust's first birthday. It was opened on October 2014, and although it's not the home of Chicago's basketball legends, the Bulls, it is the home of the women's Chicago Sky and DePaul Blue Demons men's and women's teams.

Wintrust Arena is known for housing basketball in Chicago

Watch the action from Chicago with Jessie Vargas vs Thomas Dulorme, Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Johnson, Daniel Roman vs Gavin McDonnell and Jarrell Miller vs Tomasz Adamek, 2am, Sunday, Sky Sports Action or follow it on our live blog at skysports.com/boxingor on the Sky Sports App.