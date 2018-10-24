Ryder vs Sirotkin: John Ryder, Ted Cheeseman, Isaac Chamberlain and Jordan Gill all hit London

John Ryder looks to set up a world title shot, while Ted Cheeseman, Jordan Gill and Isaac Chamberlain all feature in exciting domestic clashes on a bumper London bill.

Ryder can become the mandatory challenger to Callum Smith's WBA super-middleweight world title if he overcomes Andrey Sirotkin on Saturday at the Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports, while the undercard is packed with evenly-contested fights with a host of familiar faces back in action.

John Ryder vs Andrey Sirotkin

John Ryder has a new lease of life up at 168lbs

Following two highlight-reel knockout wins over Patrick Nielsen and Jamie Cox, Ryder can continue his surging run at super-middleweight with victory over unbeaten Russian Sirotkin to set up a dream world title shot against Liverpool's Smith, potentially at Anfield.

Sirotkin has racked up 15 victories in his career, including wins over Ricardo Mayorga and Ryan Ford, and has never been stopped, but can Ryder once again show his thunderous power at 168lbs? With Smith, the 'Super' king, and Rocky Fielding - who takes on Canelo Alvarez on December 15 - the 'regular' champ, the winner of the WBA final eliminator will certainly not be short of lucrative options in the succeeding months.

Ted Cheeseman vs Asinia Byfield

Asinia 'The Ghost' Byfield was a no-show for the first press conference

Cheeseman has vowed to inflict a humbling loss on Byfield following his recent impressive victories over Carson Jones and Paul Upton, with the winner likely to be targeted by Liverpudlian Anthony Fowler.

The two super-welterweights clash for the vacant British title and have been going at it on Twitter for weeks, it's got ugly at times, but now it's time to settle things in the ring. The undefeated Cheeseman is most people's favourite but Byfield has great memories of the Copper Box after impressively stopping the then-unbeaten Sam McNess there last year.

Ryan Doyle vs Jordan Gill

Ryan Doyle makes the first defence of his Commonwealth strap

With the winner set to get a crack at the British title there's a lot on the line in a true 50/50 match-up. Commonwealth champion Ryan Doyle has great memories of his last trip to London in June when he ripped the belt from Reece Bellotti.

Gill, a stablemate of Tony "The Bomber" Bellew, the McDonnell brothers and Anthony Fowler, has made great strides under Dave Coldwell and feels that, now 21 fights deep into his career, this is his time.

Isaac Chamberlain vs Luke Watkins

Chamberlain and Watkins both share a loss to Lawrence Okolie

Both Watkins and Chamberlain are looking to banish the demons from their respective losses to Lawrence Okolie and they walk straight back into the spotlight with defeat almost unthinkable for both.

There's simply no hiding in this cruiserweight scrap; for the winner it'll be a big step forward, for the loser it's a blow. Chamberlain has made big changes in his career, moving out of Brixton, now working with trainer Jorge Rubio, and he is confident of being far too good for Watkins. 'The Duke' was stopped by Okolie while Chamberlain took 'The Sauce' to points, but will that have any bearing on this intriguing match-up?

Felix Cash vs Stephen Danyo

Felix Cash is ready to get his title collection underway

After watching his Matchroom stablemates win titles, Felix Cash finally gets his chance. The Wokingham middleweight has been straining at the leash for months and now takes on recent WBO European champion Stephen Danyo for a WBC ranking belt.

Injuries and inactivity have limited his opportunities so it's a great chance for the talented Cash to show Sky Sports viewers what he can do, as he looks to jump to the forefront of a fairly low-key current domestic scene.

Who else is on the bill…

Martin J Ward and Reece Bellotti both return following their first defeats as professionals and will be looking to get straight back into title contention, while Craig Richards, Louie Lynne, Charlie Duffield and George Fox all also feature.

3:00 Reece Bellotti was dethroned of his Commonwealth belt at York Hall in June Reece Bellotti was dethroned of his Commonwealth belt at York Hall in June

How can I watch?

The bumper bill from the Copper Box will be live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Saturday and on Main Event from 8pm, but you can also find out what happens via skysports.com/boxing, the Sky Sports mobile app and @SkySportsBoxing on Twitter.

Watch John Ryder's WBA final eliminator against Andrey Sirotkin, with Ted Cheeseman v Asinia Byfield, Ryan Doyle v Jordan Gill & Isaac Chamberlain on Copper Box Arena bill, Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.