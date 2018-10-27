Jacobs vs Derevyanchenko: The vacant IBF middleweight title is on the line in New York

Daniel Jacobs could become a world middleweight champion again but unbeaen Sergiy Derevyanchenko stands in his way. Here's all you need to know about the Madison Square Garden scrap...

Live International Fight Night Daniel Jacobs vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Alberto Machado vs Yuandale Evans

Heather Hardy vs Shelly Vincent

2am, Sunday, Sky Sports Action 3am, Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event

The background...

Gennady Golovkin gave up the IBF middleweight title in between his two fights with Saul Alvarez, yet it is still vacant. Derevyanchenko has been the No 1 challenger for a while and who better than former WBA champion Jacobs to fight him for it. A week after Demetrius Andrade took the title Billy Joe Saunders used to hold, the middleweight division will have another new champion.

What the fighters say...

I feel like that I have the advantages when it comes to the mental aspect of the experience of knowing I can go full 12 solid rounds with the best of them and compete at an all-time high level. I mean, I know that. I have it in my bank, I have it in the gas tank already. Daniel Jacobs

If I want to come forward or be a counter puncher or even just want to outright brawl, I do believe that I have the power to back it up. There's a lot of dangers in this fight when it comes to both of us. But for me, I truly feel like I have the best advantages. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

What our experts think...

It will be nice to see someone new pick up my old title but I've got to go with Jacobs. There was nothing between him and Golovkin and that shows how good he is. Very good and has the lot. Darren Barker

I’ve got to with Jacobs this weekend. It’s a difficult fight against Derevyanchenko, who was an outstanding amateur that has been moved quickly in the professional ranks. But for me, the top- level experience of Jacobs is going to pull him through. Spencer Oliver

The weigh-in...

Daniel Jacobs has already held a middleweight world title

Jacobs - 11st 5lbs 10oz

Derevyanchenko - 11st 5lbs 6oz

The undercard...

Alberto Machado (l) defends his world title against Yuandale Evans

There are two other world title fights supporting the middleweights, with hard-hitting Alberto Machado defending his WBA super-featherweight belt against Yuandale Evans.

Machado - 9st 4lbs

Evans - 9st 3lbs 6oz

Shelly Vincent (l) and Heather Hardy have fought in the Big Apple before

A week after Katie Taylor made it look easy, we're expecting a rough and tough female world title scrap as Brooklyn's Heather Hardy and Rhode Island's Shelly Vincent fight for the vacant WBO featherweight championship.

Hardy - 8st 12lbs 10oz

Vincent - 8st 13lbs 6oz

The Miracle Man is back...

