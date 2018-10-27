Ryder vs Sirotkin: Preview for John Ryder's WBA final eliminator against Andrey Sirotkin
Isaac Chamberlain, Ted Cheeseman and Jordan Gill will be on the undercard at the Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 26/10/18 9:02pm
A world title fight is within John Ryder's reach as he attempts to overcome unbeaten Andrey Sirotkin in Saturday's WBA final eliminator, live on Sky Sports.
The 30-year-old super-middleweight has transformed his career in recent months and will be rewarded with a guaranteed WBA title shot if he defeats the Russian at the Copper Box Arena.
October 27, 2018, 7:00pm
Thoughts of Ryder fighting at the top level would have seem far fetched when he suffered a split decision loss to Rocky Fielding, but both men have exceeded expectations as the Merseysider claimed a WBA regular belt, while the Islington man rebounded with knockouts of Patrick Nielsen and Jamie Cox.
Sirotkin could prove an even sterner challenge, with 15 straight victories, and his promoter Vladimir Hrunov says Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn will regret pitting Ryder against the 33-year-old.
But with his career at stake, Ryder has produced a stunning resurgence, and is one victory away from a dream title shot.
What the fighters said
I don't know how it's going to go. I'm either going to drop him with my first shot or it's going to be a hard-fought 12-rounder, because he's very unpredictable.
John Ryder
It’s a massive occasion for me. I’m ready for this. I feel great and I’ll deliver what I’m supposed to deliver. On Saturday, you’ll see.
Andrey Sirotkin
What the promoter said
I have a question. Why is Eddie Hearn not here? Because he knows he's made a big mistake.
Sirotkin's promoter Vladimir Hrunov
What the experts said
John's on the cusp of a world title and I do think he will make that step. Andrey Sirotkin is unbeaten, but John knows he is that close, he will be ready for anything.
Darren Barker
It's a tough ask, a tough fight, but if he comes out with the victory then he should receive a WBA title shot.
Johnny Nelson
What the WBA champion said
He’s had setbacks and he’s come back, and he’s coming off a good run of form. Good luck to him, and if our paths meet in the future then so be it.
Callum Smith on John Ryder
The weigh-in:
Who fights on the undercard?
Can Ryder achieve his dream?
