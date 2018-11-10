Usyk vs Bellew: Preview of undisputed world cruiserweight title clash

Everything you need to know about Tony Bellew's challenge for Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed world cruiserweight titles, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday.

Background

Bellew, a former WBC cruiserweight champion, was enjoying his heavyweight adventure with David Haye when Oleksandr Usyk's domination of the division that he left behind caught speed.

Usyk, an Olympic gold medallist from the 2012 Games in the weight category beneath Anthony Joshua, needed only 15 pro fights to pick up all four world cruiserweight titles.

The Ukrainian invaded world champions' home countries to take their belts. He beat Krzysztof Głowacki in Poland for the WBO belt, Marco Huck in Germany to defend it, Mairis Breidis in Latvia for the WBC, then Murat Gassiev in Russia for the IBF and WBA.

In doing so, Usyk won the World Boxing Super Series tournament and became the first cruiserweight to hold four major belts. Crucially, he called out Bellew.

The Liverpudlian whose own world title dream took place at Goodison Park in 2016 had just completed back-to-back wins against Haye. Returning to his old division with higher stakes than ever is expected to be Bellew's swansong.

What the fighters say

The ultimate goal

Usyk is looking to move up to heavyweight eventually. They want Joshua, and this is their path to it. Eddie Hearn, Bellew's promoter

The boxing world would desire the clash of two Olympic champs and two [future] undisputed professionals. Alexander Krassyuk, Usyk's promoter

The weigh-in

Oleksandr Usyk: 14st 2lbs 4oz

Tony Bellew: 14st 3lbs 5oz

The time draws near

