Usyk vs Bellew: What time will Tony Bellew be in the ring?

All the information you need to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Tony Bellew.

What time is Usyk vs Bellew?

The undisputed world cruiserweight title fight will not be on before 10pm.

How good is Usyk?

One of the very best in the world. Unbeaten in 15 professional fights, the first undisputed world cruiserweight champion to hold four recognised titles. As an amateur he won gold at the Olympics at London 2012, the World Championships and the European title when it took place in Liverpool. As Anthony Joshua said, Usyk "looks like the perfect boxer".

Is he the massive favourite?

Yes, in a word. Skybet have got the Ukrainian a heavy favourite at 1/8 on, with Bellew now out at 6/1 to pull off one of the biggest shocks the world of boxing has seen.

What's on the line?

The small matter of the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world cruiserweight titles - and the coveted Ring Magazine belt too.

Bellew is challenging Usyk for all four of the world cruiserweight titles

Bellew is chasing greatness, while Usyk has already said he is ready to move up to heavyweight and admits a showdown with Anthony Joshua is already an "interesting" prospect.

Who else is on the card?

The Manchester Arena crowd will have plenty to cheer about, we hope, as Anthony Crolla takes on Daud Yordan in a final WBA lightweight eliminator.

Hometown hero Anthony Crolla can earn another world title fight

Crolla could get a crack at none other than Usyk's good friend and pound-for-pound supremo, Vasyl Lomachenko. His old foe Ricky Burns takes on Scott Cardle in a must-win fight, the 'White Rhino' David Allen has promised another quick knockout, with hot prospect Josh Kelly also showcasing his skills.

What time does the show start?

From 6pm the live event begins on Sky Sports Box Office, live and exclusive in the United Kingdom. It'll be on Sky Ch491 or 492, like all Sky Sports pay-per-view events.

How do you book it?

It's quite easy, especially for a Sky TV subscriber. Get your Sky remote press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted. If you are a cable customer, contact your operator.

You don't have to be a Sky TV subscriber to watch the event

What if you have not got Sky TV?

Well, if you are reading this, you are clearly a Sky fan and even if you are not one of our TV subscribers, you can still book it and watch it on plenty of devices and Now TV. Go to skysports.com/boxofficelive and follow the instructions.

What if you are out?

Well you can book and watch it on your smartphone or tablet, if you have booked it via skysports.com/boxofficelive. If you are out and about, why not check out Sky pub finder? It will help you find the nearest venue showing it. The other way is book it via your Sky remote before you leave the house and record it. It's the only way to do that. Failing that, avoid the result, if you can, and book our full-length repeats, on at 9am and 4pm on Sunday.

How else can I follow?

Keep an eye on skysports.com or the Sky Sports app for round-by-round updates, instant reports and all the live coverage that you will need.

