Miller vs Dinu: Jarrell Miller joins Brandon Rios and Claressa Shields on Kansas bill
Last Updated: 15/11/18 4:43pm
Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller hunts down another heavyweight rival, with Brandon Rios and Claressa Shields also in action on this weekend's Kansas bill, live on Sky Sports.
What's at stake?
The New Yorker has taken a high-risk fight against rival contender Bogdan Dinu in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, with Miller having already lined up a shot at the WBA 'regular' title.
He made short work of Tomasz Adamek last month, but promoter Eddie Hearn believes the American is facing the 'toughest fight of his career' as he waits for a crack at the WBA belt.
It's definitely tougher than the last fight. It's tougher than [Johann] Duhaupas, it's tougher than [Mariusz] Wach, it's tougher than [Gerald] Washington.
Eddie Hearn on Jarrell Miller
Dinu has impressed in sparring sessions with unified champion Anthony Joshua and will hold ambitions of his own after racking up an 18-fight unbeaten record.
Kansas talking points?
Miller has been considered as a future opponent for the likes of Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora and even Joshua, but is he a serious threat to Britain's biggest names?
On the undercard, Shields can add the WBC title to her WBA and IBF middleweight belts when she faces Hannah Rankin, and the American wants to prove she is the very best in women's boxing.
Former world champion Rios must prove he can still compete at a high level after a stoppage defeat to Danny Garcia in February.
Big by name, big by nature?
'Big Baby' has done more than enough to justify that nickname, tipping the scales at over 317lbs for his win over Adamek, and regularly stings the ears of his rivals with loud taunts.
Miller relished the opportunity to go head to head with Joshua in New York, leading to a fiery bust-up with the British star.
And he has also threatened to 'whoop' Whyte if he defeats Dinu this weekend.
How can I watch?
