Watch the full Oleksandr Usyk vs Tony Bellew fight tonight, 10.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event

Oleksandr Usyl and Tony Bellew's showdown is on tonight

If you've not seen the undisputed battle between Oleksandr Usyk and Tony Bellew, you can do just that tonight.

We are showing the whole fight from 10.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event, straight after the England v USA.

It will be Wayne Rooney's farewell but don't forget it was the final fight for Bellew, the former world cruiserweight world champion.

The first linear showing will show the sizzling atmosphere as Bellew walked into the Manchester Arena.

The undisputed showdown is your chance to see how good Usyk is and make your mind up on whether he can cause Anthony Joshua and the heavyweight division problems.

It will be the last time you will see a typically emotional post-fight interview from Bellew as his career came to close.

Watch the undisputed cruiserweight battle between Oleksandr Usyk and Tony Bellew, following England v USA, on Sky Sports Main Event, from 10.30pm.