Wilder vs Fury: Follow all the action and reaction from the heavyweight fight in Los Angeles

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will not be in before 4am

You can follow the heavyweight showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury with our sensational live blog from around 2am on Sunday morning.

We will bring you all the action and reaction from the WBC world title fight from the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

The main event should start any time after 4am (GMT), and you can stay up to date with it on skysports.com/boxing or the Sky Sports App.

If you don't set your alarm, or want to wake up to find out exactly what went on, stick with Sky Sports Digital Boxing or tune in to Sky Sports News as soon as you wake up on Sunday morning.

1:27 Deontay Wilder was unmoved during the weigh-in as Tyson Fury shouted at the WBC heavyweight champion ahead of their title fight this weekend. Deontay Wilder was unmoved during the weigh-in as Tyson Fury shouted at the WBC heavyweight champion ahead of their title fight this weekend.

Beyond that, we have three massive fights taking us into the festive season...

Brook back in action

Kell Brook could have Amir Khan watching on from ringside

7pm, Sky Sports Action, December 8

Kell Brook takes on Australian Michael Zerafa in what could be the 'Special One's last fight in his hometown of Sheffield. Talks with long-term rival Amir Khan could see them meet in the new year, and Khan could even be ringside next week.

Rocky hits Manhattan

Rocky Fielding meets Saul Alvarez in New York

2am, Sky Sports Action, December 16, Sky Sports

Rocky Fielding has a "dream fight" against pound-for-pounder Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at the legendary Madison Square Garden, New York. It is the first defence of the Merseysider's WBA super-middleweight crown, too.

Whyte and Chisora meet again

1:00 The countdown to the Sky Sports Box Office rematch is on... The countdown to the Sky Sports Box Office rematch is on...

6pm, Sky Sports Box Office, Saturday, December 22

It's taken two years for these two London heavyweight rivals to get it on again. There is never any love lost between Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora so by the time the Sky Sports Box Office night arrives, there will be a crackling Christmas treat on offer.

Dillian Whyte vs Dereck Chisora 2, and the undercard including Price vs Little, Rosales vs Edwards and Walsh vs Bellotti, at The O2, Saturday, December 22.